Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCRX. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 36,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,170. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 434,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,046,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 940,058 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,262 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

