Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Open Lending Trading Down 6.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPRO. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 17.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Open Lending by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 40,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.