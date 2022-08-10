Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on comScore, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of comScore in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for comScore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,041. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in comScore by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in comScore by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in comScore by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other comScore news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other comScore news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $28,254.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Paul Livek acquired 259,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,058,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

