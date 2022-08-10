Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equity Residential’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.0 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of EQR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

