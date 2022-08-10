Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 5.7 %

SITE stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $108.77 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 265,954 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $93,009,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

