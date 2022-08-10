J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Director Sells $2,810,600.00 in Stock

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.68. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.45 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 99.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

