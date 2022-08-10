Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Achieves $2.32 Million

Jobchain (JOB) traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $13.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,677.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00065219 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jobchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.