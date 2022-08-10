K21 (K21) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,005.00

K21 (K21) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. K21 has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $30,005.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,971.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00038426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00130423 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00064478 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.