Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.00 million-$218.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.89 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$9.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.09. 50,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kadant has a 52-week low of $168.43 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

