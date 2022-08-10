Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Down 16.7%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 148,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 73,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Karnalyte Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$21.31 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

