Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.
Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.64.
Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics
In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
