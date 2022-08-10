Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,999,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 102,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

