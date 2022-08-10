Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Up 8.8%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 13,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Kaya Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

