KeyCorp Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DENN. Citigroup upped their target price on Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Denny’s Trading Up 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Shares of Denny’s stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,661. The company has a market capitalization of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

