KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after buying an additional 6,586,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after acquiring an additional 304,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE KEY traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 411,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,900,109. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.