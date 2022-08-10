Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Kimball International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 176,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 2nd quarter valued at $651,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 169,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

