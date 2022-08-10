Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($55.10) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Kion Group stock traded down €2.32 ($2.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €41.99 ($42.85). The stock had a trading volume of 269,320 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.64.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.