KIWIGO (KGO) Price Reaches $0.0219

KIWIGO (KGO) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $928,925.06 and $51,389.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KIWIGO Coin Profile
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
KIWIGO Coin Trading
