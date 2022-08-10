KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Buys $991,442.90 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KKR traded up $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,445. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

