KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 6.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

KKR stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.85. 42,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

