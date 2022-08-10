KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE KIO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

