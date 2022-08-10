Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,369 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

