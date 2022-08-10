KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.27 and a beta of 0.75. KnowBe4 has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,712 shares of company stock worth $151,356 over the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $69,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter worth $68,140,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $66,205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

