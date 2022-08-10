Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Announces Earnings Results

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.74), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,260. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $567.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 303,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,361,435.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,967,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,067,506.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,581.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KOD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

