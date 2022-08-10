Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

