Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Krystal Biotech Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 147,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
