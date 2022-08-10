Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 147,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,090. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after buying an additional 82,894 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3,068.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.