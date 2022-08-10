KWB Wealth Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

KWB Wealth reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 8.4% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $50,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 227,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,167. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

