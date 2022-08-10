KWB Wealth Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

KWB Wealth decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $6.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.97. The company had a trading volume of 387,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

