KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Down 0.3%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €59.30 ($60.51) and last traded at €59.90 ($61.12). Approximately 2,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €60.10 ($61.33).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.