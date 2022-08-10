LABS Group (LABS) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $44,018.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00040411 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014771 BTC.
LABS Group Coin Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.