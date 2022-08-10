LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading 4.1% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €37.17 ($37.93) and last traded at €37.17 ($37.93). 416,978 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.69 ($36.42).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.