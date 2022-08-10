Laura Desmond Sells 45,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30.

DV traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 139,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,095. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

