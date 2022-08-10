Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. 776,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,040,768. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.38.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.