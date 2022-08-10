Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,927. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.