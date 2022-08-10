Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 214.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

NYSE IBM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 140,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,510. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

