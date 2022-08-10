Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,769 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. 123,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,709. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

