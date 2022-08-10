Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDG. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDG traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,283. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.