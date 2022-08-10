Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.83 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,561. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.76.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

