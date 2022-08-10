Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $389,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AbbVie by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 566,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,704,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,761 shares of company stock valued at $40,500,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
