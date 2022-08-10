Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $5.45 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.94. 10,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,557. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

