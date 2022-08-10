Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $515,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after buying an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after buying an additional 450,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.50. 46,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,851. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.