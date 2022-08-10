Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,453,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,716. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.80 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

