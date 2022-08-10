Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,400 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,338,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

