Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,209 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 149.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 508.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

NYSE DE traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,614. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

