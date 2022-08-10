Leede Jones Gab Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 million.

Shares of TSE PRN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.19. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,251. The firm has a market capitalization of C$191.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of C$8.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.32.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

