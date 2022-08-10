Leede Jones Gab Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.
Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 million.
Profound Medical Stock Performance
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
Further Reading
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.