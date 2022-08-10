LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($102.04) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 2.6 %

FRA LEG traded down €2.32 ($2.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €86.22 ($87.98). The company had a trading volume of 144,872 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €84.15 and its 200-day moving average is €98.32. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a one year high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

