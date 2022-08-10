Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Legato Merger Corp. II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LGTO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,468. Legato Merger Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGTO. State Street Corp bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $553,000.

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

