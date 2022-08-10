LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $100.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
LendingTree Stock Performance
TREE opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a market cap of $561.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $185.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Further Reading
