LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $100.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

LendingTree Stock Performance

TREE opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a market cap of $561.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $185.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

About LendingTree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $10,992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LendingTree by 45.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

