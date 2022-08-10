LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

LENSAR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LNSR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 4,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.11. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.