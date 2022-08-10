LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSRGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 57.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

LENSAR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LNSR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 4,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.11. LENSAR has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LENSAR in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

