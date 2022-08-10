LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LHC Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of LHC Group

Shares of LHCG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,367. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.