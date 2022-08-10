Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 14,277 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 990,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
