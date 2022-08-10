Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Jason Waldron Sells 14,277 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 990,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

